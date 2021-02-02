SHOW SOME LOVE TO YOUR COMMUNITY WITH THE FEBRUARY SCENE

martedì, Febbraio 2, 2021
(AGENPARL) – CUPERTINO, mar 02 febbraio 2021 February is the month to show some love, and there’s no better way than with the “I Love Cupertino” e-Gift Card to help support local businesses in Cupertino! Read about the program and additional updates from the City, including how the City has been assisting those experiencing homelessness, the 2021 CREST Awards nomination period, and the Cupertino Climate Challenge, all in the February Scene. Download at cupertino.org/scene.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cupertino.org/Home/Components/News/News/5234/

