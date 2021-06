(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mar 15 giugno 2021 Screening people for colorectal cancer after age 75 may be beneficial, a new study suggests. The findings provide helpful information for physicians to use in discussing screening choices with their older patients.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cancer.gov/news-events/cancer-currents-blog/2021/colorectal-cancer-screening-people-older-than-75