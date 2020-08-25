SHOP ONLINE: ORDER YOUR 2020 HI PRIDE T-SHIRTS!

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, mar 25 agosto 2020

Get back-to-school ready with this year’s student-designed 2020 HI Pride T-shirt available exclusively online at University of Hawaiʻi Bookstore System. This year’s HI Pride T-Shirt Design Contest winner is Deborah Yuan, a marketing major at UH Mānoa.

With a record number of entries this year, Yuan beat out the competition and received more than 400 votes. Her original HI Pride design depicts the connection of nature’s cycle with a linear graphic of water flowing from mountains to the sea. “Hawaiʻi is a place where we truly feel the power of connection—the bond to people and nature. To me, HI Pride reflects pride in that connection,” Yuan said.

HI Pride T-shirt colors

The 2020 HI Pride shirts will be available online at all UH Bookstore websites from the week of August 24. The shirts will be available in black and white as well as UH campus colors.

Students with a valid UH ID are eligible for a discount on the first shirt they purchase.

More on the HI Pride design contest

The annual HI Pride T-Shirt Design Contest—now in its ninth year—is held each spring and open to all UH students. Students are asked to submit designs that show what HI Pride (or Hawaiʻi Pride) means to them. Semi-finalist designs are put online for a public vote.

