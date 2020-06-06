SHOOTING AND COLLISION UNDER INVESTIGATION

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 06 giugno 2020

We are investigating a shooting in the community of Taradale and a subsequent motor vehicle collision related to the shooting.

On Friday, June 5, 2020, at approximately 10:15 p.m., we received reports of shots being fired in the 0-100 block of Tarington Way N.E. It was reported that a silver car had shot in the direction of a dark coloured BMW car and property damage was sustained by neighbouring homes. After shots were fired, the suspect vehicle fled in the direction of Deerfoot Trail, and the BMW car left the area.

Attending officers found evidence that a firearm had been discharged at the scene, and property damage had occurred to multiple homes. No injuries were reported to police by area residents.

Officers circulated for the suspect vehicle which was located a short time later involved in a single car collision on the ramp leading to 64 Avenue north from southbound Deerfoot Trail. Both occupants of the suspect vehicle were arrested on scene without incident by attending officers. Due to the collision, the driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, and the passenger sustained minor injuries.

The two male suspects arrested cannot be named until they are formally charged.

We are seeking information from the public regarding the dark coloured BMW car involved in the shooting, and any of its occupants.

Anyone with information about the shooting, or the BMW, is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips

