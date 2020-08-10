SHIPPERS HAVE A DUTY TO SPEAK UP FOR STRANDED SEAFARERS

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, lun 10 agosto 2020
Carriers should seek the support of customers in highlighting the plight of seafarers, who are the lifeblood of the global…
Related Stories
- Only a vaccine holds the key to maritime’s virtual lockdown
- Focus on shipping’s prospects at Posidonia forum
- Cruise sector could come to the aid of Beirut victims
Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1133459/Shippers%20have%20a%20duty%20to%20speak%20up%20for%20stranded%20seafarers?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss