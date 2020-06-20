sabato, Giugno 20, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO LXXVIII N. 2 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII-BIS N. 171 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – QUESTION TIME SUI DIVERSI INTERVENTI NECESSARI ALLA VIABILITà…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII-BIS N. 181 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII-BIS N. 176 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII-BIS N. 181 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII-BIS N. 188 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII-BIS N. 183 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII-BIS N. 189 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII-BIS N. 177 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » SHIP OWNERS WORLDWIDE INVITED TO NOW FLAG THEIR SHIPS IN INDIA TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE MAKE IN INDIA POLICY OF THE GOVERNMENT

SHIP OWNERS WORLDWIDE INVITED TO NOW FLAG THEIR SHIPS IN INDIA TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE MAKE IN INDIA POLICY OF THE GOVERNMENT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), sab 20 giugno 2020

Ministry of Shipping

Ship owners worldwide invited to now flag their ships in India to take advantage of the Make in India policy of the Government

Posted On:
20 JUN 2020 11:10AM by PIB Delhi

Government of India has recently revised its Make in India Policy for public procurement, among others, of all services.  Under the revised policy, no global tender enquiry shall be issued, except with the approval of the Competent Authority, for the procurement of all services with estimated value of purchases less than Rs. 200 crores.

Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Shipping reviewed the readiness of Indian shipping for implementation of the Government’s Cargo Transportation Policy.

It is estimated that the Make in India policy will provide an opportunity to at least DOUBLE the number of Indian flag vessels in the immediate term – from the present approximately 450 to at least 900 and more over a period of 3 years – leaving further scope for additional investment in the Indian flag tonnage. 

With a modern maritime administration, continuous supply of trained seafarers, ship management skills already available, ship owners worldwide are invited to now flag their ships in India to take advantage of the Make in India policy of the Government in respect of transportation of Government cargoes.

***

YB/AP

(Release ID: )
Visitor Counter : 17

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1632827

Post collegati

SHIP OWNERS WORLDWIDE INVITED TO NOW FLAG THEIR SHIPS IN INDIA TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE MAKE IN INDIA POLICY OF THE GOVERNMENT

Redazione

GURU GOBIND SINGH (1666-1708)

Redazione

SHOCKS MATTER: MANAGING CAPITAL FLOWS WITH MULTIPLE INSTRUMENTS IN EMERGING ECONOMIES

Redazione

UNION MINISTER OF STATE FOR CULTURE SHRI PRAHLAD SINGH PATEL ADDRESSES WEBINAR ON ‘NAMASTE YOGA- HEALTHY YOUTH FOR HEALTHY NATION’ TODAY

Redazione

SECRETARY, DARPG, DR.K.SHIVAJI DELIVERS THE VALEDICTORY ADDRESS AT THE INDIAN TECHNICAL AND ECONOMIC COOPERATION (ITEC) – NATIONAL CENTRE FOR GOOD GOVERNANCE (NCGG) TWO-DAY WORKSHOP ON COVID-19 – GOOD GOVERNANCE PRACTICES IN A PANDEMIC FOR INTERNATIONAL CIVIL SERVANTS

Redazione

THE PRIME MINISTER, SHRI NARENDRA MODI HOLDING AN ALL PARTY MEETING VIA VIDEO CONFERENCING TO DISCUSS THE SITUATION IN INDIA-CHINA BORDER AREAS, IN NEW DELHI ON JUNE 19, 2020.

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More