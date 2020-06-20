(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), sab 20 giugno 2020

Ministry of Shipping

Ship owners worldwide invited to now flag their ships in India to take advantage of the Make in India policy of the Government





Posted On:

20 JUN 2020 11:10AM by PIB Delhi

Government of India has recently revised its Make in India Policy for public procurement, among others, of all services. Under the revised policy, no global tender enquiry shall be issued, except with the approval of the Competent Authority, for the procurement of all services with estimated value of purchases less than Rs. 200 crores.

Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Shipping reviewed the readiness of Indian shipping for implementation of the Government’s Cargo Transportation Policy.

It is estimated that the Make in India policy will provide an opportunity to at least DOUBLE the number of Indian flag vessels in the immediate term – from the present approximately 450 to at least 900 and more over a period of 3 years – leaving further scope for additional investment in the Indian flag tonnage.

With a modern maritime administration, continuous supply of trained seafarers, ship management skills already available, ship owners worldwide are invited to now flag their ships in India to take advantage of the Make in India policy of the Government in respect of transportation of Government cargoes.

***

YB/AP

(Release ID: )

Visitor Counter : 17

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1632827