giovedì, Luglio 23, 2020
Breaking News

PRESS RELEASE: PM: UNION STRONGER THAN EVER

£589 MILLION TO KICKSTART RAIL UPGRADES ACROSS THE NORTH

DON’T GET PETFISHED: VETS AND CELEBRITIES LEAD PUBLIC WARNINGS AGAINST ‘CRUEL AND OPPORTUNIST’ LOCKDOWN PET SELLERS 

DO YOU NEED TO LEAVE YOUR HOME AREA TO ACHIEVE A BETTER…

MERCOLEDì 22 LUGLIO 2020 – 243ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

BELIZE : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-PUBLIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ASSESSMENT

KINGDOM OF LESOTHO : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-IMPLEMENTATION OF BASEL II

GROWING AN INCUMBENT BY BUILDING A NEW BUSINESS: A CONVERSATION WITH TRUE…

HEAVY INDUSTRY’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION: VISION, DIAGNOSTIC, AND ROADMAP

VIRTUAL, EQUITABLE, AND PRECISE: THE DEAN OF STANFORD’S MEDICAL SCHOOL TALKS ABOUT…

Agenparl

SHIFTING DYNAMICS OF CONTENTION IN THE DIGITAL AGE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, gio 23 luglio 2020

Over the past decades, waves of political contention involving the use of information and communication technologies have swept across the globe. The phenomenon stimulates the scholarship on digital communication technologies and contentious collective action to thrive as an exciting, relevant, but highly fragmentary and contested field with disciplinary boundaries. To advance interdisciplinary understanding, Shifting Dynamics of Contention in the Digital Age outlines a communication-centered framework that articulates the intricate relationship between technology, communication, and contention. It systematically explores the influence of mobile technology on political contention in China, the country with the world’s largest number of mobile and internet users. Using first-hand in-depth interview and fieldwork data, Shifting Dynamics of Contention in the Digital Age tracks the strategic choice of mobile phones as repertoires of contention, illustrates the effective mobilization of mobile communication on the basis of its strong and reciprocal social ties, and identifies the communicative practice of forwarding officially alleged “rumors” as a form of everyday resistance. Through this groundbreaking study, Shifting Dynamics of Contention in the Digital Age presents a nuanced portrayal of an emerging dynamics of contention–both its strengths and limitations- through the embedding of mobile communication into Chinese society and politics.

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/shifting-dynamics-of-contention-in-the-digital-age-9780190887278?cc=us&lang=en

Post collegati

SHIFTING DYNAMICS OF CONTENTION IN THE DIGITAL AGE

Redazione

FASTING DIET COULD BOOST BREAST CANCER THERAPY

Redazione

MARKERLESS MOTION CAPTURE TECHNOLOGY COULD HELP SKELETON ATHLETES’ TRAINING

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: DON’T GET PETFISHED: VETS AND CELEBRITIES LEAD PUBLIC WARNINGS AGAINST ‘CRUEL AND OPPORTUNIST’ LOCKDOWN PET SELLERS 

Redazione

NOTIFY NYC – CON EDISON ENERGY CONSERVATION REQUEST

Redazione

NEWS STORY: £589 MILLION TO KICKSTART RAIL UPGRADES ACROSS THE NORTH

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More