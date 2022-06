Endangered elephants need our help. When calves are orphaned, they need round-the-clock Keeper care, milk on demand and a comforting presence. Adoptions help us provide this, saving the animals you love. Adopt an orphan today: https://t.co/MUz77i8HTe https://t.co/6QjlvNoIjOTwitter – Sheldrick Wildlife

🔊 Listen to this