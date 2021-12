(AGENPARL) – mar 07 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Folklife Today Blog from the Library of Congress.

12/07/2021 04:01 PM EST

This is a guest blog post by Michael Chamberlain, whose family recently donated his father’s large WWII photograph collection to the Veterans History Project (VHP). As the executor for my father’s estate, I know how difficult it can be for families to consider handing over what is sometimes the only tangible legacy of a family […]

🔊 Listen to this