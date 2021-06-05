(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), sab 05 giugno 2021 In honor of Pride Month, we are taking the opportunity to recognize and celebrate the contributions, culture, and experiences of the LGBTQ+ community. We work every day to make Disney a place where everyone feels they belong. Through our recent Disney Look changes, we encourage all of our cast to bring their authentic selves to work every day, and we hope our guests see their backgrounds and cultures reflected in the experiences, stories, and offerings in our parks and resorts.



Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/sov_p1lMRBc/