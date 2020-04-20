SHAPE-ADAPTIVE SINGLE-MOLECULE MAGNETISM AND HYSTERESIS UP TO 14 K IN OXIDE CLUSTERFULLERENES DY2O@C72 AND DY2O@C74 WITH FUSED PENTAGON PAIRS AND FLEXIBLE DY–(μ2-O)–DY ANGLE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 20 aprile 2020
Chem. Sci., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC00624F, Edge Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC00624F, Edge Article
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
XinYe Liu, Georgios Velkos, Wei Yang, Yang-Rong Yao, Svetlana M. Sudarkova, Bernd Büchner, Stanislav Avdoshenko, Ning Chen, Alexey A Popov
Dysprosium oxide clusterfullerenes Dy2O@Cs(10528)-C72 and Dy2O@C2(13333)-C74 are synthesized and characterized by single-crystal X-ray diffraction. Carbon cages of both molecules feature two adjacent pentagon pairs. These pentalene units determine positions of…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Dysprosium oxide clusterfullerenes Dy2O@Cs(10528)-C72 and Dy2O@C2(13333)-C74 are synthesized and characterized by single-crystal X-ray diffraction. Carbon cages of both molecules feature two adjacent pentagon pairs. These pentalene units determine positions of…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/F3bT-QXeCc4/D0SC00624F