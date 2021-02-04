SFU TO HOST K-12 PA STATISTICS POSTER COMPETITION

(AGENPARL) – LORETTO (P gio 04 febbraio 2021

Saint Francis University is happy to announce that SFU Science Outreach Center will again host the Pennsylvania Statistics Poster Competition for 2021.

The competitions, held virtually, will offer cash prizes and certificates for first, second, third, and fourth place in each category. Certificates are awarded for honorable mentions in each category. The winning posters from the Pennsylvania Competition are submitted to the National Statistics Poster Competition.

Posters MUST be registered/submitted electronically by midnight on Friday, March 12, 2021.

General Information:

A statistics poster is a display containing graphs that summarize data, provide different points of view, and answer some questions (or questions) about the data.

All students in grades K-12 in Pennsylvania are eligible to participate. Entries will be judged in four grade level categories: K-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12.

Entry process – Registration/Submission Form Opens February 1, 2021

Registrations/Submission Deadline: Friday, March 12, 2021 at 11:59 pm ET

Poster Judging: End of March 2021

Winners Announced: April 2021

Judging will take place in March 2021. All decisions by the judges are final. To be involved with judging of the PA Statistics Poster Competition please contact the Science Outreach Center.

Prizes

First Place: $96

Second Place: $72

Third Place: $48

Fourth Place: $24

Pennsylvania Statistics Poster Competition winners will also be submitted to the National Statistics Poster Competition, which is coordinated by the American Statistical Association.

Learn more at francis.edu/PAStatPoster