SFU RANKS AS ONE OF BEST HEALTHCARE MANAGEMENT PROGRAMS IN THE US

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LORETTO (P sab 29 agosto 2020

Healthcare management ranking 2020

Saint Francis University has been named one of the best healthcare management programs in the United States according to University HQ, an online resource that helps students navigate through the higher education search process

The site ranked Saint Francis number 30 out of 55 on its list of the best places to earn a healthcare administration degree based on criteria including academic quality, graduating salary, flexibility of offerings, retention rates, and graduation rates.

SFU programs specifically mentioned in the ranking include the undergraduate Healthcare Management Concentration offered through the Shields School of Business as well as the graduate MBA Concentration in Healthcare Management, which can be taken either online or onsite, or a mix of the two. Undergraduate students can also pursue their SFU bachelor of science in healthcare management online through Francis Worldwide.

According to University HQ, healthcare is perhaps the hottest industry in the nation. Employment statistics for nearly every healthcare occupation reflect >20% growth for the foreseeable future. These jobs fall on both the clinical and the administration side. In fact, for most professions elsewhere in the economy, there is usually an equivalent career track in healthcare administration. To meet the exploding demand, colleges and universities have developed healthcare administration degree programs at the undergraduate, graduate, and even doctoral levels.

To help students determine the best programs for them, University HQ conducts research to the very best values in Healthcare Administration degree programs to list programs that offer top-notch academics and career preparation for undergraduate or graduate students.

Fonte/Source: https://www.francis.edu/News/2020/08/SFU-ranks-as-one-of-best-healthcare-management-programs-in-the-US/

