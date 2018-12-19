(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, mer 19 dicembre 2018

SFH to attend conference on inheritance and innovation of Chinese medicine in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area

The Secretary for Food and Health, Professor Sophia Chan, will lead a delegation to Shenzhen this afternoon (December 19) to attend a conference on inheritance and innovation of Chinese medicine in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, which will be held tomorrow (December 20).



The conference, organised by the Traditional Chinese Medicine Bureau of Guangdong Province, provides a platform for the leaders and the industry in the field of Chinese medicine and the trade in Hong Kong, Macao and other cities in the Greater Bay Area to exchange views and share experience on policies, industry development and scientific research in relation to Chinese medicine. Professor Chan will deliver a speech at the opening ceremony of the conference tomorrow, and also participate in a roundtable meeting to discuss issues about the rapid rise of the Chinese medicine industry and the trade in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area with other leaders and guests attending the conference.



Professor Chan said, “Chinese medicine has been recognised as a crucial part of Hong Kong’s healthcare system. As a city where East meets West, Hong Kong will capitalise on all of its unique strengths to foster the development of Chinese medicine benefiting from a robust healthcare system. We aim to develop the ‘Hong Kong model’ for promoting Chinese medicine overseas. Hong Kong will also actively take part in the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative in the Chinese medicine field, further promote Chinese medicine services and realise inheritance and innovation of Chinese medicine in the new era.”



The delegation, comprising representatives from the Food and Health Bureau, the Department of Health and the Hospital Authority, will return to Hong Kong tomorrow afternoon.



During Professor Chan’s absence from Hong Kong, the Under Secretary for Food and Health, Dr Chui Tak-yi, will be the Acting Secretary for Food and Health.

Ends/Wednesday, December 19, 2018

Issued at HKT 12:00

