28 Gennaio 2020
“SFDA” WARNS CONSUMERS AGAINST USING THREE SKIN CARE PRODUCTS DUE TO CONTAIN ELEVATED LEVELS OF MERCURY

(AGENPARL) – Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), mar 28 gennaio 2020


The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) warned consumers not to use three skin care products that have elevated mercury levels.

The SFDA has explained that it observed warnings issued by international regulatory agencies about containing three skin care products elevated levels of mercury, which exceeded allowable limits according to the safety requirements of cosmetics and personal care products regulations NO. SFDA.CO/GSO .

Noting, exposure to high levels of mercury can cause health risks to the consumers.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sfda.gov.sa/en/drug/news/Pages/d26-1-2020a1.aspx

