(AGENPARL) – Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), mar 28 gennaio 2020

​The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) warned consumers not to use five eye care products that have elevated lead and arsenic levels.

The SFDA has explained that it collected and examined samples of eye care products from the local markets to ensure their safety.

Examination results revealed that the mentioned products contain elevated levels of “lead and arsenic”, which exceeded allowable limits according to the safety requirements of cosmetics and personal care products regulations NO. SFDA.CO/GSO .

Noting, exposure to high levels of lead and arsenic can cause health risks to the consumers.

The first product is “REAL BEAUTY EYESHADOW 14 COLOUR SUBCULTURE“, which produced in china with batch number () and expiry date , in addition to batch number () and expiry date .

The second product is “REAL BEAUTY 30 COLOUR EYESHADOW“, which produced in china with batch number () and expiry date . The third product is “NITRQ BEAUTY EYESHADOW MEET MATT (e) NATURAL MATT”, which produced in china with expiry date . The forth product is “LOVE ME BEAUTY EYESHADOW 18 COLOURS DESERT DUSK PALETTE”, which produced in china with batch number () and expiry date . The fifth product is “ANTASIA EYESHADOW 14 COLOURS PALETTE MODERN RENAISSANCE”, which produced in china with batch number () and expiry date . The authority advises consumers to avoid using the mentioned products and dispose any sample they may have, stressing the importance of buying products from reliable sources that could be traced. The SFDA has taken the necessary actions in cooperation with specialized authorities in order to follow up the recall of product from the markets, ban their entry to the Kingdom and take the formal steps against non-compliances.

