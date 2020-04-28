“SFDA” WARNS CONSUMERS AGAINST 5 HAND SANITIZER PRODUCTS

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), mar 28 aprile 2020

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) issued warning against the use of five hand sanitizers gel.

SFDA has determined that most of the products contain elevated levels of Methyl Alcohol (Methanol) and contain less than the permitted limits of Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) and Isopropyl alcohol (Isopropanol).

The authority has explained that it collected and examined samples of hand sanitizer products from the local markets to ensure their safety.

Laboratory results found that the first product “Genfex” contains elevated levels of Methanol.

Noting, exposure to high levels of Methanol can cause health risks to the consumers.

Moreover, the product contains less than the permitted limits of Ethanol, which resulting in poor effectiveness of the product.

The second product “Lucky Fair” contains Methyl Alcohol (Methanol) and contains less than the permitted limits of Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) and Isopropyl alcohol (Isopropanol), which resulting in poor effectiveness of the product.

The third product “Jawaher” contains elevated levels of Methanol and contain less than the permitted limits of Ethanol and Isopropanol, which resulting in poor effectiveness of the product.

The fourth product “Areej Hand Gel Anti Bacterial” contains less than the permitted limits of Ethanol, which resulting in poor effectiveness of the product. Adding that the product produced by unknown manufacturer.

The fifth product “Hibiclens Hand Sanitizer Gel” contains less than the permitted limits of Ethanol, which resulting in poor effectiveness of the product. The alcohol hand sanitizer manufacturer is unknown.

The Authority advises consumers to stop using the mentioned products, return of the products and get a refund.

In case if the seller refuses to refund the amount paid, please contact the Consumer Complaints Center (1900) for Ministry of Commerce.

The SFDA has taken the necessary actions in cooperation with specialized authorities in order to follow up the recall of products from the Saudi market, ban their entry and take the formal steps against non-compliances.

The SFDA called on consumers to report any side effect or any defect in the product’s quality by SFDA call center 19999.

