“SFDA” WARNS CONSUMERS AGAINST 3 HAND SANITIZER PRODUCTS

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) issued warning against the use of three hand sanitizers gel.

SFDA has determined that most of the products contain elevated levels of Methyl Alcohol (Methanol) and contain less than the permitted limits of Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) and Isopropyl alcohol (Isopropanol).

The authority has explained that it collected and examined samples of hand sanitizer products from the local markets to ensure their safety.

Laboratory results found that the first product “hands sanitizer” contains elevated levels of Methanol. The alcohol hand sanitizer manufacturer is unknown.

Noting, exposure to high levels of Methanol can cause health risks to the consumers

Moreover, the second product “Pure Jel Hand Sanitizer” contains elevated levels of Methyl Alcohol (Methanol) and contain less than the permitted limits of Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) and Isopropyl alcohol (Isopropanol), which resulting in poor effectiveness of the product. Adding that the product produced by unknown manufacturer.

The third product “Delet” contains elevated levels of Methyl Alcohol (Methanol) and contain less than the permitted limits of Isopropyl alcohol (Isopropanol), which produced by unknown manufacturer.

The Authority advises consumers to stop using the mentioned products, return of the products and get a refund.

In case if the seller refuses to refund the amount paid, please contact the Consumer Complaints Center (1900) for Ministry of Commerce.

The SFDA has taken the necessary actions in cooperation with specialized authorities in order to follow up the recall of products from the Saudi market, ban their entry and take the formal steps against non-compliances.

The SFDA called on consumers to report any side effect or any defect in the product’s quality by SFDA call center 19999.

