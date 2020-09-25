sabato, Settembre 26, 2020
SEX OFFENDER JAILED AFTER DRIVING 90 MILES TO UNWITTINGLY PRESENT HIMSELF TO POLICE

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), ven 25 settembre 2020

Friday 25 September 2020

A child sex offender has been jailed for more than a decade following a police operation which saw him drive 90 miles to unwittingly present himself to waiting police.

James Buntain (57) from Wellbrae Close in the Wirrall, Merseyside, was given an extended sentence of 11 years at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday September 23 after pleading guilty to eight offences including inciting sexual activity with a child.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/sex-offender-jailed-after-driving-90-miles-unwittingly-present-himself-police

