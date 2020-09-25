sabato, Settembre 26, 2020
SEX OFFENDER JAILED AFTER BEING CAUGHT IN SOUTH YORKSHIRE IN REGIONAL POLICE OPERATION

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), ven 25 settembre 2020

Friday 25 September 2020

A Merseyside man has been jailed for more than a decade after being caught in Barnsley in a Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit operation to catch online child sex offenders

James Buntain (57) from Wellbrae Close in the Wirrall, Merseyside, was given an extended sentence of 11 years at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday September 23 after pleading guilty to eight offences including inciting sexual activity with a child.



Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/sex-offender-jailed-after-being-caught-south-yorkshire-regional-police-operation

