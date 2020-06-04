SEVERAL REGIONS TAKE UP OFFER OF MOVING SHOW HOLIDAY

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), gio 04 giugno 2020

Councils across Queensland have taken the opportunity to move their Show Holiday to Friday August 14, in an effort boost local tourism numbers.

So far, the Mackay, Gold Coast, Logan, Rockhampton, Livingstone, Cloncurry and Weipa councils have opted to repeal their current public holiday and move it to Friday August 14.

The moves come after the Palaszczuk Government shifted the Brisbane Ekka Show Holiday from People’s Day on Wednesday August 12, to create the People’s Long Weekend on Friday August 14.

Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace said regional councils have until the end of tomorrow (Friday) to inform the Government of their preference for the public holiday.

“We’ve already received a lot of feedback from councils about changing their Show Holidays,” she said.

“And as a government we have been more than happy to approve these requests.

“By moving the Show Holiday to a long weekend, it will no doubt give locals the chance for a mini-break and our tourism industry a much-needed boost.

“We’re urging families to take advantage of the change – get out of the house and support local businesses now that intrastate travel is unrestricted.

Ms Grace said in some instances councils had decided to maintain their current show holiday.

“Redlands and Carpentaria are two of the regions who have decided to keep their holidays as they are,” Ms Grace said.

“All of these councils are best placed to know what will and won’t work for their communities and I thank them for their co-operation with this matter.”

