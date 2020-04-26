domenica, Aprile 26, 2020
SEVENTH CONSECUTIVE DAY WITHOUT A NEW CASE OF COVID-19; NO PATIENTS IN INTENSIVE CARE

(AGENPARL) – NEW BRUNSWICK (CANADA), dom 26 aprile 2020

FREDERICTON (GNB) – Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 today, marking one week since there was a positive case.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 118 and the number of active cases is 11. To date, 107 people have recovered. Four people remain hospitalized, and there are no patients in an intensive care unit.

The latest updates and information on confirmed COVID-19 cases and laboratory testing in New Brunswick are available online.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said she is pleased with the progress New Brunswick has made but the province cannot let down its guard.

“We want every day to be like today, where we have no new positive cases,” said Russell. “It has been a week and I hope we can continue that trend.”

People should wear non-medical masks, also referred to as community face masks, when physical distancing may not be possible, such as in a grocery store or at a pharmacy.

“Some stores have indicated they may require customers to wear community face masks, so it is good to have one with you,” said Russell. “Make sure the mask is clean and dry and do not touch it while wearing it. Wash it after using it and do not share it with others.”

Premier Blaine Higgs said the recovery phase, which began on Friday, should not be taken lightly.

“We are opening the door slightly and we want to continue to loosen restrictions,” said Higgs. “However, we need to be vigilant during this phase and follow the directives of Public Health. Otherwise we will have to bring back more stringent restrictions.”

Up-to-date information about COVID-19 is available online.

25-04-20

Fonte/Source: http://www2.gnb.ca/content/gnb/en/news/news_release.2020.04.0229.html

