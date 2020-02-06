(AGENPARL) – Washington (DC), gio 06 febbraio 2020

ROCKFORD —Seven Rockford residents have been arrested by law enforcement officers on federal drug-trafficking and firearm charges.

DEREK D. JACOBS, also known as “Showtime” and “G,” 27, and RICO L. TURNER, 27, both of Rockford, were arrested on charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and heroin in Rockford from July through August 2019. The indictment returned last week also charged Jacobs with one count of distribution of heroin and two counts of distribution of fentanyl, and charged Turner with three counts of distribution of fentanyl.

Fonte/Source: https://www.atf.gov/news/pr/seven-rockford-residents-arrested-federal-drug-and-firearm-charges