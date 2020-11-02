lunedì, Novembre 2, 2020
NOSIGLIA, CONTRO LA PANDEMIA UNA CATENA DI PREGHIERE

COVID: SIANI (PD), BENE MOZIONE MAGGIORANZA SU DIDATTICA IN PRESENZA PER INFANZIA

DIDATTICA DIGITALE, DISTRIBUITI GLI 85 MILIONI DEL ‘DECRETO RISTORI’. FIRMATO IL DECRETO…

INFRASTRUTTURE PIEMONTESI: BORGHI (PD), OGGI SIGNIFICATIVO PASSO AVANTI

PROCLAMAZIONE SULLA GIORNATA NAZIONALE DELLA MEMORIA PER GLI AMERICANI UCCISI DA CRIMINALI…

SCOMPARSA GIGI PROIETTI: MINUTO DI SILENZIO IN AULA

USA, WHITE HOUSE:IL PRESIDENTE TRUMP SULLA CINA, METTERE L’AMERICA AL PRIMO POSTO

NATIONAL APPRENTICESHIP AWARDS 2020 REGIONAL WINNERS ANNOUNCED

STATEMENT TO PARLIAMENT: PM COMMONS STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS: 2 NOVEMBER

IL PAPA: LA SPERANZA DOPO LA MORTE, àNCORA CHE Dà UN SENSO…

SETBACK FOR NOKIA IN GERMAN PATENT BATTLE WITH LENOVO

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), lun 02 novembre 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – A German appeals court on Monday lifted the enforcement of an injunction won by Nokia Oyj in a patent dispute with Lenovo Group Ltd to block the world’s largest PC maker from selling its products in Europe’s largest economy.

Nokia last month enforced the order issued by a lower court in Munich, which found Lenovo had violated the terms of its patented H.264 video-compression technology that is widely used in smartphones and computers.

Lenovo said the appeals court had granted its request to stay enforcement of the Munich ruling “based on the high probability that the decision cannot be expected to be upheld on appeal.”

Responding, Nokia said the appeals court’s decision did not signal it would side with Lenovo on the merits of the case: “We are confident that our case will hold on appeal.”

Nokia launched its legal battle against Lenovo last year over alleged infringement of 20 patents. The Finnish company has ongoing cases against Lenovo in the United States, Brazil and India, in addition to six in Germany.

Such stays are common in German court battles and typically remain in force until a final judgment on the merits of the case. The case revolves around whether license fees for H.264 sought by Nokia from Lenovo are fair and reasonable.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Richard Chang)

Image Credit: Reuters

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/setback-nokia-german-patent-battle-lenovo/10470

