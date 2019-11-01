(AGENPARL) – London ven 01 novembre 2019

Misconduct proceedings against a serving officer have concluded.

It was alleged that on 4th March 2018, PC A used language in a custody suite that breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour.

The panel considered all of the evidence provided by the Appropriate Authority.

Having taken all this into consideration PC A was found proven to have breached the standards of professional behaviour at the level of misconduct in relation to equality & diversity, and authority, respect & courtesy.

The decision of sanction by the Chair LQC Hilary Norris and Panel was for PC A to be issued a Written Warning.