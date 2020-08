(AGENPARL) – LJUBLJANA (SLOVENIA), mer 19 agosto 2020 In the 2nd quarter of 2020, services producer prices were on average 0.2% higher than in the 1st quarter of 2020. Compared to the 2nd quarter of 2019, the prices of services were also higher, on average by 1.6%.

Fonte/Source: https://www.stat.si/StatWebResponsive/en/News/Index/9012