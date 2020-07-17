(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), ven 17 luglio 2020

Friday, July 17, 2020

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Brighouse.

At 1:07am today (17/7) a car containing two male occupants was involved in a collision in Bradford Road, in Brighouse town centre.

Due to the involvement of a police vehicle in the circumstances leading up to the collision, the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

A scene and road closures are in place in Bradford Road and are likely to remain in place for some time.

read more

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/serious-road-traffic-collision-bradford-road-brighouse