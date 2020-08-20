giovedì, Agosto 20, 2020
SERIES: TXMC175FRBDAL, CHANGE IN MINING, LOGGING, AND CONSTRUCTION: SPECIALTY TRADE CONTRACTORS PAYROLL EMPLOYMENT IN TEXAS

(AGENPARL) – ST. LOUIS (MISSOURI) gio 20 agosto 2020

Source:
Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas
 

Release:
Texas Employment Data
 

Units: 

Thousands of Persons, Seasonally Adjusted

Frequency: 


Monthly

Notes:

The Dallas Fed has improved the quality of the payroll employment estimates for Texas using early benchmarking and two-step seasonal adjustment. More information regarding the early benchmarking technique can be found at http://www.dallasfed.org/research/basics/benchmark.cfm. More information pertaining to two-step seasonal adjustment can be found at http://www.dallasfed.org/research/basics/twostep.cfm.

Suggested Citation:

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas,
Change in Mining, Logging, and Construction: Specialty Trade Contractors Payroll Employment in Texas [TXMC175FRBDAL],
retrieved from FRED,
Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis;
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/TXMC175FRBDAL,
August 19, 2020.

Fonte/Source: https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/TX15238000MC175FRBDAL/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium-rss&utm_campaign=fred-updates

