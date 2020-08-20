SERIES: TXM175FRBDAL, MINING, LOGGING, AND CONSTRUCTION: FOUNDATION, STRUCTURE, AND BUILDING EXTERIOR CONTRACTORS PAYROLL EMPLOYMENT IN TEXAS

(AGENPARL) – ST. LOUIS (MISSOURI) gio 20 agosto 2020

Source:

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas



Release:

Texas Employment Data



Units:



Thousands of Persons, Seasonally Adjusted



Frequency:





Monthly



Notes:

The Dallas Fed has improved the quality of the payroll employment estimates for Texas using early benchmarking and two-step seasonal adjustment. More information regarding the early benchmarking technique can be found at http://www.dallasfed.org/research/basics/benchmark.cfm. More information pertaining to two-step seasonal adjustment can be found at http://www.dallasfed.org/research/basics/twostep.cfm.

Suggested Citation: Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas,

Mining, Logging, and Construction: Foundation, Structure, and Building Exterior Contractors Payroll Employment in Texas [TXM175FRBDAL],

retrieved from FRED,

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis;

https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/TXM175FRBDAL,

August 19, 2020.

Fonte/Source: https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/TX15238100M175FRBDAL/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium-rss&utm_campaign=fred-updates