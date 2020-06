SERIES: T10YFFM, 10-YEAR TREASURY CONSTANT MATURITY MINUS FEDERAL FUNDS RATE

(AGENPARL) – ST. LOUIS (MISSOURI) lun 01 giugno 2020

Source:

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis



Release:

Interest Rate Spreads

Units:



Percent, Not Seasonally Adjusted



Frequency:





Monthly



Notes:

Series is calculated as the spread between 1-Year Treasury Constant Maturity (BC_1YEARM) and Effective Federal Funds Rate (https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/EFFRM).

Starting with the update on June 21, 2019, the Treasury bond data used in calculating interest rate spreads is obtained directly from the U.S. Treasury Department.

Suggested Citation: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis,

1-Year Treasury Constant Maturity Minus Federal Funds Rate [T1YFFM],

retrieved from FRED,

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis;

https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/T1YFFM,

June 1, 2020.

Fonte/Source: https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/T10YFFM/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium-rss&utm_campaign=fred-updates