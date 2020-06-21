domenica, Giugno 21, 2020
SERIES: SMUSA, ALL EMPLOYEES: STATE GOVERNMENT EDUCATIONAL SERVICES IN MEDFORD, OR (MSA)

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ST. LOUIS (MISSOURI) dom 21 giugno 2020

Source:
Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis
 

Source:
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
 

Release:
State and Metro Area Employment, Hours, and Earnings
 

Units: 

Thousands of Persons, Seasonally Adjusted

Frequency: 


Monthly

Notes:

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis seasonally adjusts this series by using the ‘statsmodel’ library from Python with default parameter settings. The package uses the U.S. Bureau of the Census X-13ARIMA-SEATS Seasonal Adjustment Program. More information on the ‘statsmodel’ X-13ARIMA-SEATS package can be found here. More information on X-13ARIMA-SEATS can be found here.

Many series include both seasonally adjusted (SA) and not seasonally adjusted (NSA) data. Occasionally, updates to the data will not include sufficient seasonal factors to trigger a seasonal adjustment. In these cases, the NSA series will be updated normally; but the SA series will also be updated with the NSA data. The NSA series can be located here here.

Some seasonally adjusted series may exhibit negative values because they are created from a seasonal adjustment process regardless of the actual meaning or interpretation of the given indicator.”

Suggested Citation:

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics,
All Employees: State Government Educational Services in Medford, OR (MSA) [SMUSA],
retrieved from FRED,
Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis;
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/SMUSA,
June 21, 2020.

Fonte/Source: https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/SMU41327809092161101SA/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium-rss&utm_campaign=fred-updates

