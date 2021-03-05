venerdì, Marzo 5, 2021
Agenparl

SERIES OF M3PS4 (M = AG, CU AND AG/CU) THIOPHOSPHATES WITH DIAMOND-LIKE STRUCTURES EXHIBITING LARGE SECOND HARMONIC GENERATION RESPONSES AND MODERATE ION CONDUCTIVITIES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 marzo 2021

Dalton Trans., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1DT00366F, Communication
Ya Yang, Bingbing Zhang, Xiaowen Wu, Kui Wu
Series of thiophosphates with similar diamond-like structures, M3PS4 (M = Ag, Cu and Ag/Cu), were successfully synthesized. Among them, Ag3PS4 and Ag1.5Cu1.5PS4 satisfy the phase-matching condition and display the excellent…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/76rIvmnTTI8/D1DT00366F

