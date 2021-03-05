SERIES OF M3PS4 (M = AG, CU AND AG/CU) THIOPHOSPHATES WITH DIAMOND-LIKE STRUCTURES EXHIBITING LARGE SECOND HARMONIC GENERATION RESPONSES AND MODERATE ION CONDUCTIVITIES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 marzo 2021

Ya Yang, Bingbing Zhang, Xiaowen Wu, Kui Wu

Series of thiophosphates with similar diamond-like structures, M3PS4 (M = Ag, Cu and Ag/Cu), were successfully synthesized. Among them, Ag3PS4 and Ag1.5Cu1.5PS4 satisfy the phase-matching condition and display the excellent…

