SERIES: JPNRGDPEIR, REAL PRIVATE CONSUMPTION EXCLUDING IMPUTED RENT FOR JAPAN

(AGENPARL) – ST. LOUIS (MISSOURI) lun 15 febbraio 2021

Source:
JP. Cabinet Office
 

Release:
National Accounts of Japan
 

Units: 

Billions of Chained 2015 Yen, Seasonally Adjusted

Frequency: 


Quarterly

Notes:

Copyright, 2016, Cabinet Office of Japan.

Suggested Citation:

JP. Cabinet Office,
Real Private Consumption Excluding Imputed Rent for Japan [JPNRGDPEIR],
retrieved from FRED,
Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis;
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/JPNRGDPEIR,
February 14, 2021.

Fonte/Source: https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/JPNRGDPEIR/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=fred-updates

