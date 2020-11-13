venerdì, Novembre 13, 2020
SERIES: H8B1304NDMCMG, OTHER SECURITIES: NON-MBS, DOMESTICALLY CHARTERED COMMERCIAL BANKS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ST. LOUIS (MISSOURI) ven 13 novembre 2020

Source:
Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US)
 

Release:
H.8 Assets and Liabilities of Commercial Banks in the United States
 

Units: 

Percent Change at Annual Rate, Seasonally Adjusted

Frequency: 


Monthly

Notes:

For further information, please refer to the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System’s H.8 release

Suggested Citation:

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US),
Other Securities: Non-MBS, Domestically Chartered Commercial Banks [H8B1304NDMCMG],
retrieved from FRED,
Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis;
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/H8B1304NDMCMG,
November 13, 2020.

Fonte/Source: https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/H8B1304NDMCMG/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=fred-updates

