SERIES: GASPRMCOVWCW, PADD V (WEST COAST DISTRICT) PREMIUM CONVENTIONAL GAS PRICE

(AGENPARL) – ST. LOUIS (MISSOURI) lun 10 agosto 2020

Source:

U.S. Energy Information Administration



Release:

Gasoline and Diesel Fuel Update



Units:



Dollars per Gallon, Not Seasonally Adjusted



Frequency:





Weekly



Notes:

Weighted average based on sampling of approximately 900 retail outlets, 8:00AM Monday. The price represents self-service unless only full-service is available and includes all taxes. See (http://www.eia.doe.gov/oil_gas/petroleum/data_publications/wrgp/mogas_home_page.html) for further definitions. All Formulations includes both conventional gasoline and reformulated gasoline. PADD V (Petroleum Administration for Defense District) represents the West Coast District and includes the following states: Alaska (North Slope and Other Mainland), Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

Suggested Citation: U.S. Energy Information Administration,

PADD V (West Coast District) Premium Conventional Gas Price [GASPRMCOVWCW],

retrieved from FRED,

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis;

https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/GASPRMCOVWCW,

August 10, 2020.

Fonte/Source: https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/GASPRMCOVWCW/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium-rss&utm_campaign=fred-updates