SERIES: EVZCLS, CBOE EUROCURRENCY ETF VOLATILITY INDEX

(AGENPARL) – ST. LOUIS (MISSOURI) mar 16 febbraio 2021

Source:
Chicago Board Options Exchange
 

Release:
CBOE Market Statistics
 

Units: 

Index, Not Seasonally Adjusted

Frequency: 


Daily, Close

Notes:

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are shares of trusts that hold portfolios of stocks designed to closely track the price performance and yield of specific indices. Copyright, 2016, Chicago Board Options Exchange, Inc. Reprinted with permission.

Suggested Citation:

Chicago Board Options Exchange,
CBOE EuroCurrency ETF Volatility Index [EVZCLS],
retrieved from FRED,
Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis;
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/EVZCLS,
February 16, 2021.

Fonte/Source: https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/EVZCLS/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=fred-updates

