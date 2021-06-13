(AGENPARL) – dom 13 giugno 2021 Nella giornata domenicale del Girone B la Sestese ferma le capoliste Thunders; Pianoro vince il derby emiliano contro la Bertazzoni Collecchio
[ARTICOLO COMPLETO](https://www.fibs.it/it/news/serie-a1-softball-a-pianoro-il-derby-emiliano-sestese-pareggia-con-castellana)
GIRONE B
Pianoro – Bertazzoni Collecchio 6-2; 3-1
Sestese – Metalco Thunders Castellana 4-2; 0-8 (5°)
CLASSIFICA GIRONE B
Metalco Thunders Castellana (10 vittorie – 2 sconfitte, .833); Pianoro (7-3, .700); Poderi dal Nespoli Forlì (5-5, .500); Bertazzoni Collecchio (4-6, .400); Sestese (3-7, .300); Caserta (3-9, .250)
Foto: Beatrice Nannetti, lanciatrice delle Blue Girls Pianoro (PhotoBass)
