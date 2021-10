(AGENPARL) – mer 13 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Headlines & Heroes: Newspapers, Comics & More Fine Print Blog from the Library of Congress.

10/13/2021 02:46 PM EDT

During the 19th century, people read serialized novels the way we watch episodic TV. Momentum was built with each installment and readers tuned in each week (or month) to find out what happened after the last cliffhanger. This is part 1 of a 3-part series that spans the history of serialized fiction in periodicals.

🔊 Listen to this