(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 23 maggio 2020

On April 13, CEFTA member countries implemented a regional green corridors system at certain border crossings. The system was introduced to facilitate the transport and trade of goods within the region, as new border and citizen protection measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic have greatly slowed traffic. Border crossings and green lanes within this system will be open for all goods, with humanitarian goods having higher priority, which requires pre-arranged coordination.

Serbia: Green Corridors Among CEFTA Countries to Facilitate Trade During COVID-19 Pandemic

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/serbia-green-corridors-among-cefta-countries-facilitate-trade-during-covid-19-pandemic