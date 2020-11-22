domenica, Novembre 22, 2020
SERBA DINAMIK INTERNATIONAL LTD DONATES CRITICAL MEDICAL EQUIPMENT TO GUINEA AS PART OF A US$ 2.25 MILLION PACKAGE TO SUPPORT ISDB’S STRATEGIC PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE PACKAGE THROUGH THE REVERSE LINKAGE MODALITY TO COMBAT THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – JEDDAH (SAUDI ARABIA), dom 22 novembre 2020

Serba Dinamik International Ltd (Serba Dinamik), a publicly listed private sector company from Malaysia, has made a commitment to donate a response package worth US$ 2.25 million to support the Islamic Development Bank’s (IsDB) Strategic Preparedness and Response Package through the Reverse Linkage modality to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.   

As part of its commitment; building on the successful handover of the medical items it had donated to Senegal in September 2020, Serba Dinamik has recently sent another consignment of medical items from Malaysia to Guinea via airfreight.

The medical items, valued at an estimated US$ 225,000, comprised of disposable surgical masks, protective face shields, disposable medical gowns and digital infrared thermometers.

On 13 November 2020, an official handover ceremony was organised by the IsDB field representative together with the Regional Hub Senegal in coordination with the Reverse Linkage Division.

During the event in Conakry, H.E. Ahmad Irshad Md Razib, Malaysia’s Charge D’ Affaires to Guinea formally handed over the consignment of medical items to H.E. Pema Guilavogui, Secretary General, Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation

These items will help to mitigate the impact of the pandemic in Guinea. This initiative showcases the solidarity among IsDB member countries and demonstrates increased private sector engagement with potential markets in a positive and sustainable manner.

Serba Dinamik is leading the way as a new generation of active and socially responsible private companies willing to directly partner with multilateral development banks like the IsDB, to increase the positive impact of development activities that can improve the quality of life of the people in member countries.

In September 2019, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed by H.E. Dr. Bandar Hajjar, President of IsDB, and Dato’ Dr. Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah, CEO of Serba Dinamik, creating a US$ 30 Million fund to support IsDB’s Reverse Linkage projects and activities.

In the agreement, Serba Dinamik agreed to participate as a provider of knowledge and expertise. 
 

Fonte/Source: https://www.isdb.org/news/serba-dinamik-international-ltd-donates-critical-medical-equipment-to-guinea-as-part-of-a-us-225-million-package-to-support-isdbs-strategic-preparedness-and-response-package-through-the-reverse-linkage-modality-to-combat-the-covid-19-pandemic

