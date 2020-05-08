SEQUENTIAL C–O DECARBOXYLATIVE VINYLATION/C–H ARYLATION OF CYCLIC OXALATES VIA A NICKEL-CATALYZED MULTICOMPONENT RADICAL CASCADE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 08 maggio 2020

Chem. Sci., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0SC01471K, Edge Article

Huan Li, Lei Guo, Xiaoliang Feng, Liping Huo, Shengqing Zhu, Lingling Chu

A selective, sequential C–O decarboxylative vinylation/C–H arylation of cyclic alcohol derivatives enabled by visible-light photoredox/nickel dual catalysis has been described.

