SEQUENTIAL C–O DECARBOXYLATIVE VINYLATION/C–H ARYLATION OF CYCLIC OXALATES VIA A NICKEL-CATALYZED MULTICOMPONENT RADICAL CASCADE

Chem. Sci., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC01471K, Edge Article
Huan Li, Lei Guo, Xiaoliang Feng, Liping Huo, Shengqing Zhu, Lingling Chu
A selective, sequential C–O decarboxylative vinylation/C–H arylation of cyclic alcohol derivatives enabled by visible-light photoredox/nickel dual catalysis has been described.
