(AGENPARL) – gio 16 settembre 2021 News from the Library of Congress

2021 National Book Festival Starts Tomorrow!

[National Book Festival header]

Starting Friday, Sept. 17, join us for an expanded National Book Festival, a 10-day event (Sept. 17-26) with the theme, “Open a Book, Open the World.”Create your National Book Festival experience with the Library of Congress in 2021 by engaging in author conversations online, watching the broadcast special on PBS, listening to NPR podcasts, tuning in to Washington Post Live author interviews and more. Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden invites you to engage with 100+ authors in mulitple venues.

—————————————————————

Hispanic Heritage Month

[Detail from the mural, “Entry into the Forest” by Candido Portinari in the Library of Congress Hispanic Division Reading Room]

—————————————————————

Of the People: New Grant Opportunities

[CCDI Grant Image]

Connecting Communities Digital Initiative to Sponsor Digital Projects that Amplify Stories of Communities of Color

—————————————————————

Fall Concerts from the Library of Congress

Virtual Series Features Performances by International Artists, Classical, Jazz and Dance Events, and Accompanying Lectures

The Library of Congress has announced a full lineup of events for the fall series of the 2021-2022 “Concerts from the Library of Congress” season. The virtual events will be complemented by conversations, lectures, curator talks and educational programs that reflect the diversity of the nation’s musical heritage.

The season begins Oct. 8 with Wynton Marsalis’ “A Fiddler’s Tale,” set to a libretto by poet and critic Stanley Crouch. Damien Sneed conducts an ensemble with actor Nic Few as narrator.

[Concerts image]

—————————————————————

2021 Library of Congress Literacy Award Winners

[2021 Literacy Awards winners Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, the Parents as Teachers National Center and the Luminos Fund.]

Three organizations working to expand literacy and promote reading will be awarded the 2021 Library of Congress Literacy Awards, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced today. Top prizes are being awarded to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, the Parents as Teachers National Center and the Luminos Fund.

—————————————————————

New LCM: Collecting the Globe

In the latest issue of the Library of Congress Magazine: A network of Library offices stationed overseas acquires and catalogs hard-to-find material from around the globe. Also, a 529-year-old Jewish book lands a starring role in a White House ceremony, and the Library collects audio diaries of health-care workers during the pandemic.

[Cover of Sept-Oct 2021 Library of Congress Magazine (LCM)]

—————————————————————

[A panoramic shot of the Library of Congress with the sun setting in the background]

We are more grateful than ever for all that you do to keep us strong. Whether you support the Library with a gift or simply by spreading the word about what we do, you help us in our mission to connect millions of people around the world with the stories of our collective past, present, and future.

🔊 Listen to this