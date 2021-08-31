(AGENPARL) – mar 31 agosto 2021 mlns=’http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml’>

Women with exciting, innovative ideas who will inspire others can apply for a £50,000 grant and bespoke business support.

UK-registered organisations can apply for a share of up to £25 million for game-changing and commercially viable research and development innovation that can significantly impact the UK economy.

UK registered businesses can apply for a share of up to £800,000 for early-stage, human-centred design projects in creative or immersive experiences.

UK registered businesses can apply for a share of up to £65 million to develop and demonstrate integrated aviation systems and new vehicle technologies.

UK businesses can apply for a share of £25 million for late-stage research and development projects that help accelerate the UK towards a net zero automotive future.

Organisations can apply for funding under the Ofgem Strategic Innovation Fund to deliver projects that offer value to energy consumers and society through energy network innovation.

UK registered businesses can apply for a share of up to £1.5 million for small scale research and development projects.

UK registered small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) can apply for a share of up to £1.5 million for small scale research and development projects.

Apply for funding to analyse creative industries research and innovation collaboration between the UK and China. Your research will inform UKRI’s future investments in working with China.

Registered businesses can apply for a share of up to £1 billion for capital centric investment projects that help industrialise the electrified automotive supply chain at scale in the UK.

UK registered academic institutions, research and technology organisations or catapults can apply for a share of up to £6 million to fund innovation projects with businesses or not-for-profits.

UK registered organisations can apply for a share of up to £250,000 for innovative skills, talent, and training projects for the power electronics, machines and drives (PEMD) industry.

UK-registered businesses can apply for a share of up to £7 million for research and development projects with the potential to significantly impact the 2025 UK Plastic Pact targets.

Organisations can apply for a share of £450,000, inclusive of VAT, to support innovation on overseas rail opportunities in Australia, Canada and India.

Organisations can apply for a share of £300,000, inclusive of VAT, to deliver feasibility studies to support digital innovation for the Hanoi Metro System in Vietnam.

Organisations can apply for a share of £3 million inclusive of VAT, to develop a digital regulatory navigation platform for health product innovators.

Organisations can apply for a share of £3 million, inclusive of VAT, to develop products and services to support healthy ageing.

Organisations can apply for a share of £1 million inclusive of VAT to develop products and services to support healthy ageing.

