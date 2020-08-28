(AGENPARL) – ven 28 agosto 2020 You are subscribed to In Custodia Legis Blog from the Library of Congress.

September 2020 US Law Webinars [ https://blogs.loc.gov/law/2020/08/september-2020-us-law-webinars/?loclr=eaiclb ] 08/28/2020 11:57 AM EDT

As we did in our July 2020 post, we will continue to list allupcoming U.S. law webinars for each month in one post, thus providing you with one-stop shopping! We will continue to post information separately about our foreign law webinars, such as the September webinar, Worlds Apart: Legal Responses to COVID-19 in New Zealand [] body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }

library of congress [ http://www.loc.gov ]

facebook [ http://facebook.com/libraryofcongress ] twitter [ http://www.twitter.com/librarycongress/ ] youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/libraryofcongress ] instagram [ https://instagram.com/librarycongress/ ] flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/library_of_congress/ ] pinterest [ https://www.pinterest.com/LibraryCongress/ ]

Home [ https://www.loc.gov ] | About [ https://www.loc.gov/about/ ] | Contact [ https://www.loc.gov/contact/ ]

Subscriber Preferences & Unsubscribe [ https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/USLOC/subscriber/edit ] | Subscriber Help [ https://insights.govdelivery.com/Communications/Subscriber_Help_Center ]