PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 29, 2020

SEPARATION ANXIETY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 29 giugno 2020 Have you ever wondered if you love your dog better than your partner? Life hasn’t gone according to Judy’s plan. Her career as a children’s book author has taken an embarrassing nose dive. Her teenage son Teddy treats her with a combination of mortification and indifference. Her best friend is dying. And her husband, Gary, has become a pot-addled ‘snackologist’ who she can’t afford to divorce. On top of it all, she has a painfully ironic job writing articles for a self-help website-a poor fit for someone seemingly incapable of helping herself.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=204401857

