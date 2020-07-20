SEPARATION AND PURIFICATION OF BIOMACROMOLECULES BASED ON MICROFLUIDICS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 20 luglio 2020

Green Chem., 2020, 22,4391-4410

DOI: 10.1039/C9GC04362D, Tutorial Review

Open Access Open Access

Filipa A. Vicente, Igor Plazl, Sónia P. M. Ventura, Polona Žnidaršič-Plazl

Separation and purification of biomacromolecules either in biopharmaceuticals and fine chemicals manufacturing, or in diagnostics and biological characterization, can substantially benefit from application of microfluidic devices.

