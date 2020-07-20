SEPARATION AND PURIFICATION OF BIOMACROMOLECULES BASED ON MICROFLUIDICS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 20 luglio 2020
Green Chem., 2020, 22,4391-4410
DOI: 10.1039/C9GC04362D, Tutorial Review
DOI: 10.1039/C9GC04362D, Tutorial Review
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Filipa A. Vicente, Igor Plazl, Sónia P. M. Ventura, Polona Žnidaršič-Plazl
Separation and purification of biomacromolecules either in biopharmaceuticals and fine chemicals manufacturing, or in diagnostics and biological characterization, can substantially benefit from application of microfluidic devices.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Separation and purification of biomacromolecules either in biopharmaceuticals and fine chemicals manufacturing, or in diagnostics and biological characterization, can substantially benefit from application of microfluidic devices.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/GC/~3/sBMyM9Rx8nc/C9GC04362D