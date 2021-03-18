(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), gio 18 marzo 2021

Thursday, March 18, 2021

A man jailed for murder over the stabbing of a man during Leeds carnival weekend has had his prison sentence increased following a hearing today at the Court of Appeal.

Beni Nami, aged 20, and Hussein Semusu, aged 21, were previously sentenced to life with minimum terms of 20 years and 16 years respectively for the murder of 21-year-old Tcherno Ly in Chapeltown on Sunday, August 25, 2019.

read more

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/sentence-increase-over-leeds-carnival-weekend-murder