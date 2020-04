(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 01 maggio 2020 A proof-of-concept study describes a quick, sensitive test for antibodies against the coronavirus in human blood. The test could help doctors track a person’s exposure to the disease, as well as confirm suspected COVID-19 cases that tested negative by other methods.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200429144914.htm