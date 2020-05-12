martedì, Maggio 12, 2020
Breaking News

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #44

FISH LANDING RISES 19.4% IN MARCH 2020

IL PAPA PREGA PER GLI INFERMIERI, ESEMPIO DI EROISMO

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1798 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 186 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1778 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1800 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1795 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 1676 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN ASSEMBLEA

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1798 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

Agenparl

SENSITIVE MASS SPECTROMETRIC ANALYSIS OF CARBONYL METABOLITES IN HUMAN URINE AND FECAL SAMPLES USING CHEMOSELECTIVE MODIFICATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 12 maggio 2020

Metabolites with ketone or aldehyde functionalities comprise a large proportion of the human metabolome, most notably in the form of sugars. However, these reactive molecules are also generated through oxidative stress or gut microbiota metabolism and have been linked to disease development. The discovery and structural validation of this class of metabolites over the large concentration range found in human samples is crucial to identify their links to pathogenesis. Herein, we have utilized an advanced chemoselective probe methodology alongside bioinformatic analysis to identify carbonyl-metabolites in urine and fecal samples. In total, 99 metabolites were identified in urine samples and the chemical structure for 40 metabolites were unambiguously validated using a co-injection procedure. We also describe the preparation of a metabolite-conjugate library of 94 compounds utilized to efficiently validate these ketones and aldehydes. This method was used to validate 33 metabolites in a pooled fecal sample extract to demonstrate the potential for rapid and efficient metabolite detection over a wide metabolite concentration range. This analysis revealed the presence of six metabolites that have not previously been detected in either sample type. The constructed library can be utilized for straightforward, large-scale, and expeditious analysis of carbonyls in any sample type.

Graphical abstract: Sensitive mass spectrometric analysis of carbonyl metabolites in human urine and fecal samples using chemoselective modification

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/AN/~3/Q8bGHFzkMik/D0AN00150C

Post collegati

SENSITIVE MASS SPECTROMETRIC ANALYSIS OF CARBONYL METABOLITES IN HUMAN URINE AND FECAL SAMPLES USING CHEMOSELECTIVE MODIFICATION

Redazione

THE VáRáš ROCK SLOPE DEFORMATION IN NORTHERN NORWAY

Redazione

NEW REGISTRATIONS OF MOTOR VEHICLES APRIL 2020

Redazione

CHANGES IN POPULATION 1 QUARTER 2020

Redazione

SHIPPING (YEARLY) 2019

Redazione

12/06/2020: PRICE INDEX FOR NEW DWELLINGS, Q1 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More