SENSING AND MODULATION OF AMYLOID FIBRILS BY PHOTO-SWITCHABLE ORGANIC NANO-DOTS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 21 luglio 2020

AAbnormal aggregation of amyloidogenic proteins (like, A42, amylin, -synuclein, insulin) and deposition of these aggregates are believed to be associated with the several diseases known as the amyloidosis. The pathway of aggregation involves three distinct phases, such as, oligomeric, elongation followed by plateau phase. Among them, the oligomeric phase of A 42 and -synuclein involves in the generation of transient oligomeric species suspected for several neurological disorder including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s diseases. Over the past few years, scientists have devoted much more efforts at devising new fluorescent molecular probes to estimate the mechanism of its formation, and gained radical information about the possible therapeutics’ routes of amyloidosis. But such fluorescence probes face serious limitations because of self-quenching at high concentration of the probe; therefore, inappropriate for quantitative analysis and bio-imaging experiments. Hence, the smart biocompatible fluorescent probes are indispensable, which not only overcome the drawbacks of conventional fluorescence probes but also has potential ability to fight against amyloidosis through the modulation of pathways involved. In this work, first time we are going to introduce a series of promising photo switchable aggregation-induced emission (AIE) dots (DPAPMI, CPMI) and aggregation caused quenching (ACQ) dots (DMAPMI) which can detect amyloid fibrils in terms of switching and enhancing its fluorescence emission. Interestingly, the organic dots enhance the aggregation rate of insulin by speeding up the microscopic processes, specifically, the secondary nucleation (with rate constant k2) and the elongation process (with rate constant k+). Moreover, the comparison of kinetic studies with ThT suggests that our organic dots can sense pre-fibrillar aggregates of insulin during aggregation process, which may be beneficial for early detection of amyloid fibril. In summary, our study indicates that these organic dots can be used for the imaging, the early stage detection of amyloid fibril formation and the modulation of amyloid formation pathway.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/ItppsyuWIg4/D0NR04312E